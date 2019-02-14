Christian Kirk expects to be fully healthy by end of February

Getty Images

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is one of the pieces of an offense that the Cardinals hope will be much improved under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kirk is closing in on a return to full health after breaking his foot last December.

Kirk was injured in Week 13 against the Packers and said that the 2018 second-rounder tried to keep playing through the injury before he realized that it wasn’t going to be possible. He’s been rehabbing for the last couple of months and said in a video released by the team that he expects to be fully healthy by the end of February.

That would put Kirk in line for a regular amount of work in the team’s offseason program, although he stopped short of saying that would be the case.

“I’m just being patient,” Kirk said. “Kind of matured a lot from this whole experience and taking my time, and not trying to feel rushed. Because there is no rush to get back. The goal is for me to be 100 percent when I step on the field in August. So, I’m just doing all the steps, doing all the things that I can to make sure I’m the best me and the best version of myself to help this team win next year.”

Kirk caught 43 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last year and those numbers should go up if he stays healthy in a more productive offense, so the more work he can get heading into the season the better for him and the Cardinals.