Deionte Thompson has assault charge dismissed

Getty Images

Former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson won’t have to worry about a 2017 assault charge lingering over his head as he makes his way into the NFL.

Thompson was arrested in April 2017 and charged with aggravated assault related to an incident in Texas a month earlier. Thompson was accused of kicking another man in the head while the man was on the ground during a fight, but maintained that he was not involved in the fight.

Prosecutors decided to dismiss the charge last week.

“I believe that [the district attorney’s office] took another look at the information that they had in regard to the case and reconsidered their position,” Thompson’s lawyer, Sean Villery-Samuel said, via Matt Zenitz of AL.com. “That’s all we were ever asking them to do from the beginning was just to look at everything you have. And after doing that, I believe they came to the right conclusion, that he had nothing to do with this.”

Thompson declared for the draft after helping Alabama to the national title game this year. He’s expected to be one of the first safeties taken in April.