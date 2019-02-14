Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Harris like Flacco trade, want to see more pieces added

Getty Images

Reactions to news that the Broncos and Ravens have agreed to a trade that will send quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver when the 2019 league year begins came from all over the football world on Wednesday.

A couple of Flacco’s teammates-to-be were among those weighing in on the move. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris had similar takes on the move.

Harris said he likes the deal and added that “hopefully we get more pieces around him” as the offseason continues. Sanders called it a “big move” by General Manager John Elway.

“Veteran leader who has won the big game,” Sanders texted to Mike Klis of KUSA. “We also have money to spend to in free agency as well. Looking forward to seeing more pieces put into place.”

Receiver is a spot the Broncos could stand to add a piece even if Sanders was sure to be ready for the start of the regular season. After tearing his Achilles in December, that’s not a sure thing and that may up the need as the Broncos try to set Flacco up for success in his first year with the team.