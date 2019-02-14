Falcons add Will Harriger to coaching staff as offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have added Will Harriger to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harriger worked with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn for a year at the University of Florida and a year in Seattle before Quinn got the head job in Atlanta in 2015. Harriger has been with the Seahawks since 2014, serving as an assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant.

Before joining the Seahawks, Harriger spent 10 years coaching in college. He began his coaching career at D-II Midwestern State (2004-05). He’s also coached at FCS Tennessee-Martin (2006, 2009), Auburn (2007), Texas (2008), Texas Tech (2010-11) and Florida (2012-13).