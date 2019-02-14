Greg Roman: We’re redefining everything we do on offense

Getty Images

Greg Roman got bumped up to offensive coordinator in Baltimore after the Ravens’ loss to the Chargers in the playoffs and he knows one thing for sure about what he’ll be putting together in 2019.

On a podcast for the Ravens website, Roman said the offense is going to be “tailored” around quarterback Lamar Jackson and have “elements” of what the team did once Jackson took over last season, but that he sees the process of building the entire system as starting from scratch.

“We’re literally redefining everything we do as a staff, as a group,” Roman said. “Literally, everything. Every formation, every route, every run, every route concept. How can we make this offense, which up until this point has been good … we’re trying to make it as great as we can be. How can we make it as learnable, as understandable, as streamlined, as efficient [as possible]?”

The process isn’t going to be over in a snap. While they know what Jackson brings to the table, Roman spoke often about “how the roster gets shaped” influencing what the team is going to do and there’s a lot about to happen on that front in the next couple of months.