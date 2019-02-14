Joe Flacco’s stats have been below average for four straight years

Getty Images

It’s been a long time since Joe Flacco played like an elite quarterback.

Flacco, who will be traded from the Ravens to the Broncos, has had below-average numbers for four consecutive years. Here’s how Flacco’s passer rating compares to the league average passer rating in each of the last four seasons:

2018: Flacco 84.2, NFL average 92.9.

2017: Flacco 80.4, NFL average 86.9.

2016: Flacco 83.5, NFL average 89.3.

2015: Flacco 83.1, NFL average 90.2.

Only two quarterbacks in the NFL have thrown 300 or more passes and had a below-average passer rating each of the last four seasons: Blake Bortles and Flacco.

Broncos General Manager John Elway has spent a long time looking for another franchise quarterback after Peyton Manning’s retirement, and he still hasn’t found one. If Flacco is finally going to be the answer, he’s going to have to play a whole lot better than he has the last four years.