Keke Coutee feeling like himself after hamstring troubles

Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee showed flashes of the potential during his rookie season, including 11 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in the team’s playoff loss to the Colts, but they were few and far between.

Coutee only played in six regular season games because of chronic hamstring troubles that forced him into a spectator role for much of the year. That kept him from making the most of opportunities that arose due to injuries to Will Fuller and Demaryius Thomas, but he said he feels like he’s past the injury heading into his second season.

“I’m feeling great,” Coutee said, via the Houston Chronicle. “i’m feeling really good. I’m feeling like myself. The hamstring is good. I’m still resting a little bit. I’m going to start back training soon, but it’s 100 percent.”

Coutee said his goal for the 2019 season is to show that the Texans can count on him to be a consistent part of the offense. That would be a welcome development as Houston tries to fill out the receiving corps around DeAndre Hopkins.