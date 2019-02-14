Oddsmakers think OBJ will remain a Giant

Getty Images

Chatter regarding a potential trade of Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the front burner on Thursday, when Jay Glazer made an OBJ trade Glazer’s bold prediction for the offseason.

The oddsmakers aren’t significantly persuaded, so far.

Via BetOnline.ag, the Giants are viewed as an even-money favorite to retain Beckman. The 49ers, who consistently have been linked to Beckham via the rumor mill, are next at 4-1. The Dolphins and Raiders are at 7-1. The Steelers sits at 10-1. The Jets are at 12-1, the Bills, Bears, Browns, Cowboys, and Patriots are at 25-1.

Here’s the most important thing to remember about Glazer’s bold prediction, apart from the fact that he’s as plugged in as anyone when it comes to finding out things they don’t want us to know. In writing his mailbag column for The Athletic, Glazer deliberately picked the question and deliberately crafted the answer.

This wasn’t an off-the-cuff, from-the-hip, spontaneous hot take. It was Glazer deciding to respond to a question seeking a bold prediction, and choosing to make what was indeed a very bold prediction.

It’s still not a report. But Glazer wouldn’t say it if he didn’t think something was there.