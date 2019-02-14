Raiders announce addition of five assistant coaches

Getty Images

The Raiders have announced five new additions to Jon Gruden’s coaching staff.

That quintet includes defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, whose move from Gruden’s former employers to Tampa to his current ones was reported in January. Mike Trgovac had that job last season and is moving into a senior assistant role.

Kirby Wilson has been named the team’s running backs coach. Wilson brings over 30 years of coaching experience to the Raiders and was Gruden’s running backs coach with the Buccaneers for his first two years with that team. He won a Super Bowl ring in Tampa, added another with the Steelers and spent last season in Arizona.

The Raiders also confirmed A.J. Neibel is their new strength and conditioning coach and announced the hirings of assistant defensive backs coach Taver Johnson and senior offensive assistant John Morton.

Morton worked under Gruden during Gruden’s first stint with the Raiders and was the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017. Johnson spent last season at Ohio State and has worked at a variety of colleges over the last 13 years.