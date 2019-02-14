Report: 49ers will not pick up Pierre Garcon option

Getty Images

Just two years into a five-year, $47.5 million contract, the 49ers are moving on from wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

The 49ers have decided not to pick up Garcon’s option and he will not be back in San Francisco this season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garcon will turn 33 in August and was slated to get paid $6 million this year. He’s coming off a disappointing season in which he played in just eight games and managed only 24 catches for 286 yards.

The Garcon signing has been disappointing for the 49ers, who thought he had plenty of good years left in him but are now moving on after he played just 16 games in a 49ers uniform. Now Garcon will try to find some other team that thinks he has something left.