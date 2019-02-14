Report: Alex Okafor contract voids on final day of 2018 league year

Getty Images

We noted last month that the Saints altered defensive end Alex Okafor‘s contract to pay him a $400,000 bonus even though he finished one sack shy of the five he needed to trigger an incentive clause in his deal.

The change to the contract reportedly affected more than Okafor’s bonus. Okafor’s contract initially gave him the right to opt out of the deal ahead of the 2019 season, but Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reported recently that the final year of Okafor’s contract will now automatically void on the final day of the 2018 league year.

That sets Okafor up for unrestricted free agency in March.

Okafor joined the Saints in 2017 and had 4.5 sacks in 10 games before tearing his Achilles. He started every game last season for the NFC South champs, who also have Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson at defensive end.