Report: Bengals want to interview Aaron Glenn for DC opening

The Bengals zeroed in on Todd Grantham as their top candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy, but Grantham will be staying at the University of Florida after getting a raise from the school.

That leaves the Bengals to move onto other candidates to run the defense for head coach Zac Taylor. One of the names that came up in early stages of their search was Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn and he’s reportedly back on the list.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Bengals want to move forward with an interview with Glenn.

Glenn has been on the New Orleans coaching staff since 2016. He’s also coached with the Browns and scouted with the Jets since ending a 15-year career as a cornerback in the NFL.

Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant and former Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel have also been linked with the opening in Cincinnati.