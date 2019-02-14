Report: Colin Kaepernick asked for $20 million to play in AAF

Getty Images

Alliance of American Football co-founder Bill Polian said Thursday that the startup league had reached out to Colin Kaepernick. Now, comes word from Barry Wilner of the Associated Press that the former 49ers quarterback asked for $20 million to consider playing.

Kaepernick’s representatives did not immediately answer a message from the AP.

Kaepernick would have provided a boost to the league, but his contract demand doesn’t fit with the financial structure of the league. All players get the same three-year, non-guaranteed contracts worth $250,000.

Kaepernick is holding out hope of a return to the NFL, which has 16 quarterbacks making an average of at least $20 million per season, according to overthecap.com. He has not played since 2016 and has a collusion grievance against the NFL.

The AAF also talked to Tebow, who declined in order to continue playing baseball in the New York Mets organization.