Posted by Charean Williams on February 14, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
The Broncos took themselves out of the Nick Foles‘ sweepstakes with their agreement with Baltimore for Joe Flacco. The teams with an established starter also won’t have interest in Foles or he in them.

You can probably scratch Philadelphia off the list of suitors, too.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com quotes a source as saying it’s “unlikely” Foles would return to the Eagles as a backup to Carson Wentz. This was expected.

The Eagles can’t afford both Foles and Wentz.

Foles voided his 2019 option with the Eagles last week, paying the $2 million buyout. The Eagles still are expected to place the franchise tag on Foles before trying to trade him, though that would violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Eagles want to keep Foles away from the Giants and Washington, their NFC East rivals in the market for a quarterback. Rosenblatt reports that Foles “probably” would have interest in the Giants as a free agent.

8 responses to “Report: It’s “unlikely” Nick Foles returns to Eagles as backup

  1. Files was 5-1 and averaged 25 points per game in regular season with foles he beat the 13-2 super bowl Rams he beat the 12-4 bears and he beat the Texans with foles. Wentz was under 500 so it’s very clear wentz needs to go

  3. If Foles is tagged but cant agree to a trade, he should stay in Philly and force Wentz to find a way to stay healthy all season. I like him but dont believe he can be really successful anywhere else. To many variables and he seems to have the confidence from his teammates thats hard to match from another location. He should kick back and be ready to take the starting position again, though I know he would like to prove himself elsewhere.

  6. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 6:34 pm
    Well, Wentz is great between the 20 and then is very ordinary. If you think it was an accident that Foles was the QB when you beat the Patriots, keep dreaming. Most of us have eyes. I'm a Patriots fan and would be lying if I told you that I wasn't happy when the Eagles were eliminated. In fact, I was hoping Chicago would have been smart in Week 17 and rested their regulars and not beaten Minnesota. It was Foles, not Wentz, who brought you back from the dead.
    ============================================================
    Well, Wentz is great between the 20 and then is very ordinary. If you think it was an accident that Foles was the QB when you beat the Patriots, keep dreaming. Most of us have eyes. I’m a Patriots fan and would be lying if I told you that I wasn’t happy when the Eagles were eliminated. In fact, I was hoping Chicago would have been smart in Week 17 and rested their regulars and not beaten Minnesota. It was Foles, not Wentz, who brought you back from the dead.

  8. Eagles had 10th most rushing yards in 2016 yet 2018 29th worst and Eagles had better roster in 2016 than 2018 Eagles had ertz agoholor pro bowlers sproles and Jason peters and celek and mathews Eagles had better defense in 2016 they gave up less points in 2016 yet Eagles went 7-9 in 2016 with wentz and with worse roster in 2018 won with foles this year keep foles

