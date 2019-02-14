Report: It’s “unlikely” Nick Foles returns to Eagles as backup

Getty Images

The Broncos took themselves out of the Nick Foles‘ sweepstakes with their agreement with Baltimore for Joe Flacco. The teams with an established starter also won’t have interest in Foles or he in them.

You can probably scratch Philadelphia off the list of suitors, too.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com quotes a source as saying it’s “unlikely” Foles would return to the Eagles as a backup to Carson Wentz. This was expected.

The Eagles can’t afford both Foles and Wentz.

Foles voided his 2019 option with the Eagles last week, paying the $2 million buyout. The Eagles still are expected to place the franchise tag on Foles before trying to trade him, though that would violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Eagles want to keep Foles away from the Giants and Washington, their NFC East rivals in the market for a quarterback. Rosenblatt reports that Foles “probably” would have interest in the Giants as a free agent.