Report: Vikings-Eagles “pretty likely” on Thanksgiving

Getty Images

The third game of the Thanksgiving schedule could be coming into focus.

After a report earlier this week that the two early holiday games would include Bears-Lions and Dolphins-Cowboys, we may have an idea of the prime time matchup.

Via Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, an Eagles trip to play the Vikings appears to be the late game of the three.

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal (who reported the first two games) said during a SI media podcast with Jimmy Traina what he had heard about the game.

“I didn’t actually write about this but I have heard that Minnesota vs. Philadelphia is one that’s in play,” Ourand said. “It’s not dead set, but I’m told that it’s pretty likely.”

The Vikings have never hosted a Thanksgiving game, though they’ve played in eight of them against either the Lions or the Cowboys.