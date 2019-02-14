Reports: Todd Grantham to stay at Florida instead of joining Bengals

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals search for a new defensive coordinator continues.

According to multiple reports, Todd Grantham has elected to remain at the University of Florida. The Bengals had centered their search on Grantham as he was back in the Bengals’ facility after interviewing with the team on Tuesday.

Grantham has only been at Florida one season after following Dan Mullen to the school from Mississippi State.

The Bengals have reportedly had interest in former Atlanta Falcons coordinator Marquand Manuel, Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko, Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, and Rams defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Additionally, they have spoken with Jack Del Rio and Dom Capers about the job and each have reportedly passed on the job as well.