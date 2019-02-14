Saints expected to block Bengals request to interview Aaron Glenn

Getty Images

It appears Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn will not be the next defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals want to interview Glenn for the opening on Zac Taylor’s staff, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are not going to grant that permission. Teams can block such interviews for other assistant coaching positions at their discretion.

Glenn just finished his third year coaching the defensive backs in New Orleans. He has never been a coordinator at any level in the past.

The Bengals had previously spoken with University of Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, but he elected to stay with the Gators after getting a salary bump. Longtime NFL coaches Jack Del Rio and Dom Capers also had their names in the mix before the Bengals moved on to Grantham.

There’s been word that Cincinnati has been granted permission to speak to Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, who worked with Taylor in Los Angeles the last two years. Former Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko have also been mentioned as possible candidates for a job that’s been hard for the Bengals to fill.