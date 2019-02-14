Vance Joseph says Nick Bosa or any top DE prospects can play OLB

Getty Images

The Cardinals have the No. 1 overall pick. Kyler Murray obviously would generate the most excitement if the Cardinals don’t trade the top choice, but Ohio State’s Nick Bosa or Kentucky’s Josh Allen make more sense since Arizona used the 10th choice on Josh Rosen last year.

Bosa played defensive end in college. The Cardinals are switching back to the 3-4 scheme after one year in the 4-3.

New Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said a move to outside linebacker would be no big deal for any of top-rated defensive end prospects.

“4-3 college ends, they grow to be outside backers,” Joseph said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “It’s a learned ability.”

The Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb, a defensive end at North Carolina State, with the fifth overall choice last year. He made 12 sacks as a rookie outside linebacker in Joseph’s 3-4.

“Chubb was a career 4-3 end,” Joseph said. “He never played in a two point, never dropped. He played SAM backer for us at 6-4 1/2, 270. He had 12 sacks, and he missed five. You have to figure out what guys do best.”