What are the best fits for Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. Where he’ll end up remains to be seen.

Until there’s a resolution, let’s have some speculation. In the form of a PFT Live draft.

Big Cat visited the program on Thursday, and we picked three teams each that would be the best fits for Brown in 2019.

The full selection process appears in the video attached to this post. Big Cat thinks he won, and since he was my guest today I let him think he won.

Even though I think I won. Give it a listen and see if you agree. I think you will.