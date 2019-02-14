Whenever he retires, Gronk should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski may soon retire. Whether he retires this year or next year or the year after or whenever, he’ll be eligible for a bronze bust in the Hall of Fame five years later.

And there’s no question that he should be inducted on his first consideration.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald communicated with five of the 48 voters on the issue of Gronk’s status as a potential first-ballot entry. The responses aren’t nearly as unequivocal as they should be.

Gronkowski’s stats haven’t been spectacular relative to other pass-catchers, but he’s not a receiver. He’s 130th in career receptions and 104th in career receiving yards — much higher in both categories than Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who has become in some circles a sudden candidate for Canton.

Gronk’s status as a first-ballot entry comes from a combination of his statistics, his blocking, and the fact that in his prime he gave defenses nightmares regarding the prospect of slowing him down. Entering the 2015 season, the question of how to contain Gronkowski became one of the dominant themes in the league, with every possible strategy discussed, plenty of them attempted, and the Steelers at one point during the opening game of that season accidentally attempting to cover Gronk with no one.

Receivers who consistently require such attention stand out. Tight ends who fall into that category definitely do, because they are extremely rare.

Gronkowski wasn’t just rare. He was, and is, one of a kind. A complete tight end, a weapon unlike any other. A guy who surely will be the first-string tight end on the team of the current decade, and who should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer because, with all due respect other all-time great tight ends, none have been greater than Gronk.

  1. Never forget in 2014 ish era. Dan Patrick arguing with Dungy and Mclovin that both Kelce ANDA Jimmy Grahame we’re better receivers and safer fantasy picks. I would post the video but you can YouTube it.

    Guy is best TE ever. In all likeliness Brady will PROTEST the HOF if Gronk is not in by that time.

  2. Jason Witten was better…

    Eric Berry locked Gronk down!!! Quite easily actually…and who could forget that infamous game in Denver…when Gronk got tackled at the knee and he flailed around on the ground like he stepped on a land mine…got carted off the field for…wait for it…a bruised knee…! Witten was just as athletic, a better blocker and was always available…

  5. He was the focal point of the most dominant, consistently productive offense of the decade, and helped win 3 Super Bowls (although he was injured for one). The fact that he was also dominant in the run game unlocked so much for the Pats offense. Hall of Famer no question, so unless he happens to be in a class with a ton of guys more deserving than him, hard to see how voters would keep him out.

  8. Slow your roll Mike…

    I certainly respect what the Pats have accomplished but neither Edelman or Gronk have done enough yet to be in the Hall of Very Good and Popular!

    Doesn’t mean that they can’t get there or that they won’t given players like Terrell Davis have been inducted.

  9. There is added value in being some like, say, Jason Witten, who played for a very long time and was always on the field. But when healthy, Gronkowski was the single greatest quality Tight End we’ve ever seen. He did that for long enough to be a slam dunk HOFer.

  10. HOF greatness shouldn’t come via a few great moments. It should be a culmination of consistent greatness. But w TD & Kurt getting in, all these guys who had less than 5 years of dominance or greatness will flood the halls, making 10+ years of consistent production less significant and no longer the bar for a bronze bust.

  12. on a team that features no one
    he was outstanding
    his talent was second to none as far as tight ends go
    he has shown he deserves to be in the HOF
    its time players, and coaches also had a major say in who gets in

