Alabama officially hires Steve Sarkisian, Kyle Flood

Getty Images

The Falcons parted ways with former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian by their choice and former assistant offensive line coach and prospective game management assistant Kyle Flood moved on by his choice, but both wound up in the same place.

As expected, both of the former Falcons assistants have landed on Nick Saban’s staff at the University of Alabama.

It is Sarkisian’s second stint at the school. He was an offensive analyst in 2016 and served as the offensive coordinator in the postseason before leaving for the job on Dan Quinn’s staff in Atlanta.

Flood was the head coach at Rutgers before spending two years with the Falcons and will be Alabama’s offensive line coach.

The school also announced the hirings of associate head coach/defensive line coach Brian Baker and outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri. Both have spent time on NFL staffs in the past.