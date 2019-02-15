Antonio Brown uses Twitter as a weapon against Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

It may not have escalated quickly, but it definitely has escalated.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, whose primary beef in Pittsburgh seems to be directed at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, has weaponized Brown’s Twitter account. Although Brown has said nothing about Roethlisberger on the official @AB84 account (yet), Brown has used the “like” button in a way that Ben surely won’t like.

At the top of Brown’s “likes” are a pair of tweets posted by the account named @KIP_Music. Both tweets refer to the past allegations of sexual assault against Roethlisberger.

“Pittsburgh Steelers fans be like ‘get rid of [Brown] he hits women’ but be like ‘Big Ben is my hero’.. wait!! Didn’t he rape two college girls,” one of the tweets says.

At a time when Brown clearly wants out of Pittsburgh, it seems even more clear that he’s trying to guarantee that he’ll get his way by burning the bridge with Big Ben. Which could dramatically reduce the possibility that the Steelers will play hardball with Brown.