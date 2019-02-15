Bills release Charles Clay

Getty Images

The Bills announced they released tight end Charles Clay on Friday.

Clay was entering the final year of a five-year, $38 million contract after the Bills signed him to an offer sheet to lure him from the Dolphins, who had applied the transition tag. He will count $4.5 million against the Bills’ salary cap, but the team will save $4.5 million.

Clay, 30, had a career-low 184 yards receiving last season and no touchdowns.

In four seasons in Buffalo, Clay made 178 catches for 1,822 yards and nine touchdowns. He also spent four seasons in Miami.

Jason Croom currently is the only tight end of the Bills’ roster.