Brandon Marshall: I love Denver, just sorry I was injured two of last three years

Getty Images

The Broncos will not be picking up linebacker Brandon Marshall‘s option for the 2019 season, which leaves him set to become a free agent when the new league year starts on March 13.

That doesn’t rule out a return at a salary less than the $7 million in salary and bonuses he was set to make under the terms of his current contract, but chances are good that he’ll be leaving Denver. Marshall acknowledged both in his response to learning of the league’s plans.

“I love the organization, they gave me my first chance to play,” Marshall said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I love all my teammates. I really love city. I felt embraced on and off the field. I’m just sorry I was injured 2 of the last 3 years. … It’s a really great organization so we’ll see what happens.”

Marshall missed five games in 2016 and five games last season. He started 63 games over his time with the team and won a Super Bowl ring when the Broncos beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.