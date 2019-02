Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall will become a free agent.

The Broncos told Marshall they are not planning to pick up his option and will let him become a free agent on March 13, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall would have made $7 million in Denver this year under his current contract.

The 29-year-old Marshall played in 11 games last year, with seven starts. He’ll draw interest from other teams in free agency, but probably not at $7 million.