Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making eyes at Antonio Brown, the wide receiver the Steelers are expected to trade soon. The oddsmakers have noticed.

When one sports books put odds on the team Brown will play for in Week One, the Cardinals were first, at +450 odds.

Other teams listed as potential Brown landing spots were the 49ers and Dolphins at +550, Packers and Colts at +700 and Raiders at +900.

The odds of the Steelers keeping Brown are at +500.