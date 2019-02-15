Cardinals O-Line coach says people will “be surprised” how much we run the ball

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ decision to hire Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach has led to a lot of discussion about what their offense is going to look like in 2019.

Given Kingsbury’s work on the college level, much of that discussion has centered on how he will move the pass-heavy concepts of the Air Raid system to the pros. Running back David Johnson has shown his value as a receiver over the years and should have a big part in the passing attack, but offensive line coach Sean Kugler said the team’s ground game will be a bigger part of the puzzle than some might think.

“I think people are going to be surprised by the amount that we do run the ball; it’s a big part of this offense in addition to the screen game,” Kugler said, via C.J. Holmes of The Athletic. “It’s not just throwing it every down, and there’s going to be a lot of physicality in this offense.”

Kugler said the staff is still working out what calls will work best for Johnson, but the former Steelers assistant said he expects to utilize “some of the one-back stuff we did in Pittsburgh with the power and counter and those types of things” as they try to get Johnson going.