Chad O’Shea on QB: Still in the evaluation process

Getty Images

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea didn’t land in Miami until after the Patriots won the Super Bowl, so he’s spent the last two weeks catching up on his new team.

O’Shea said he had some familiarity with the Dolphins personnel because they faced them twice a year while he was with New England, but his primary focus was on the Miami defense heading into those games. As a result, O’Shea said that the coaching staff is still getting a handle on who they have.

“We’re still in the process of our evaluation of those players,” O’Shea said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s an exciting part of the process to identify the players you’ll be working with.”

That process includes the quarterback position. Word has been that the Dolphins will be moving on without Ryan Tannehill, but O’Shea offered nothing beyond “tremendous respect” for Tannehill and his memory of the quarterback’s athleticism causing problems for the Patriots defense over the years.

O’Shea did say that “intangibles are most important to us” when it comes to quarterbacks. He called the quarterback the “ambassador” of the team and said he’s looking for leadership and work ethic in whoever will be running his offense.