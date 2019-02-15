Dolphins sign Tank Carradine

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made a couple of additions to their defense.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed defensive lineman Tank Carradine and cornerback Jomal Wiltz to their 90-man roster.

Carradine was released by the Raiders in October after playing one game with the team and worked out for a few teams during the season without landing on another roster. Carradine entered the league as a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2013 and appeared in 44 games for them before moving across the Bay Area last year.

Wiltz spent most of the last two seasons on the Patriots’ practice squad. That makes him a familiar face to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, both of whom moved from New England to Miami after the Super Bowl.