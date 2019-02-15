Falcons won’t tender Brian Poole

Getty Images

Add another name to the list of potential free-agent cornerbacks.

Per a league source, the Falcons have informed cornerback Brian Poole that he will not receive a restricted free agency tender. As a result, he’ll be free to sign with any team as of March 13.

Undrafted out of Florida in 2016, Poole has appeared in 47 regular-season games with 21 starts. He also has five playoff appearances and four starts, including Super Bowl LI.

Poole has four career interceptions and five career sacks.