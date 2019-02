Getty Images

With little information available about the details of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick/Eric Reid collusion settlement, there would seem to be little that could be said about the deal. The fact that there’s little to say rarely keeps me from saying things.

Plenty is said in Friday’s edition of #PFTPM, devoted entirely to the settlement and your questions about it.

