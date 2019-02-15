Jaylen Watkins stays with Chargers

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Jaylen Watkins, who missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason, will remain with the team for another year.

Watkins is signing a one-year contract with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old Watkins was a 2014 fourth-round pick of the Eagles and spent one year in Philadelphia before getting cut and signed to the Bills’ practice squad. After spending a couple months in Buffalo in 2015, he returned to the Eagles and spent three more seasons there before signing with the Chargers in free agency last year.

If he gets healthy and makes the team, Watkins will have a chance to cover his younger brother, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, next season.