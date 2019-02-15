Julian Edelman to be honorary starter for Daytona 500

Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is heading back to Florida for the second time since winning Super Bowl MVP against the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman will serve as the honorary starter for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. He will wave the green flag to get the 67th edition of “The Great American Race underway.” Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is serving as the grand marshal for the debut event of the 2019 NASCAR calendar.

“Julian Edelman is an incredible addition to the list of pre-race dignitaries for the Daytona 500,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a news release. “We’re honored to have such a superb athlete, who recently won on NFL’s biggest stage and was the Super Bowl MVP, wave the green flag for NASCAR’s premier event.”

Edelman previously made a trip to Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. with quarterback Tom Brady the day after the Patriots victory in Super Bowl LIII.

Former quarterbacks Ken Stabler, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw, and running back LaDainian Tomlinson have also served as honorary starter of the event.