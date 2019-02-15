Kyle Van Noy “couldn’t believe” Rams didn’t try anything different

Getty Images

The Rams’ offense gave the Patriots’ defense a big advantage in Super Bowl LIII by running exactly what New England was expecting.

That’s the word from Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who said on Pardon My Take that he was shocked by the way the Rams did everything the Patriots had prepared for, and never tried to surprise them by trying something different.

“I couldn’t believe that,” Van Noy said. “They really didn’t do one wrinkle. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ They’ve got so many good players. They’ve got so many things they’ve done all year, and the one play they gave us which was a wrinkle was the [Brandin Cooks] screen that hit for a little bit. And that was it.”

After a long season in which Rams head coach Sean McVay was hailed as the NFL’s next great offensive mastermind, it’s hard to believe he couldn’t come up with anything new in the Super Bowl.