Kyle Van Noy “couldn’t believe” Rams didn’t try anything different

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 15, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Getty Images

The Rams’ offense gave the Patriots’ defense a big advantage in Super Bowl LIII by running exactly what New England was expecting.

That’s the word from Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who said on Pardon My Take that he was shocked by the way the Rams did everything the Patriots had prepared for, and never tried to surprise them by trying something different.

“I couldn’t believe that,” Van Noy said. “They really didn’t do one wrinkle. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ They’ve got so many good players. They’ve got so many things they’ve done all year, and the one play they gave us which was a wrinkle was the [Brandin Cooks] screen that hit for a little bit. And that was it.”

After a long season in which Rams head coach Sean McVay was hailed as the NFL’s next great offensive mastermind, it’s hard to believe he couldn’t come up with anything new in the Super Bowl.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Kyle Van Noy “couldn’t believe” Rams didn’t try anything different

  6. McVay is good but it just shows the arrogance of offensive coaches.. this game was over before it started

  8. Yep be happy you got to play a team that did not belong there.

    Be thankful that stage was too big for that kid or I could say either kid

  10. Being a Great Schemer is NOT the same as Being a Great Head Coach.

    Mike Martz
    Wade Phillips
    Ted Marchibroda
    Norv Turner
    Brian Billick
    Ken Whisenhunt

    I’m not sure it matters much that Sean McVay was/is a great offensive mind.
    Dude coaches half a team, and ALL schemes get exposed in time.
    And it’s beyond obvious McVay was ill-prepared for a Super Bowl.
    Worst Super Bowl I’ve seen.

  11. SaintsGotRobbed says:
    February 15, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    Saints would have won. The Rams were illegitimate.

    ——

    The Saints would have been there if Brees didn’t choke

  12. One of the hallmarks of a good head coach is whether he is capable of diagnosing what went wrong the first half, coach the team up in the locker room, and then execute the necessary adjustments in the second half.

    Van Noy is right. That didn’t happen. That’s not to say McVay isn’t a good coach, but at this point in his career, he simply didn’t execute as he should have.

  13. Van Noy, another blue chip Bob Quinn just gave or let walk away. Warford, Reiff and Ebron to name a few others. Dude is pathetic.

  14. I would say it takes smart players to install new things but when you have 2 weeks to prepare you should be able to make new stuff work. maybe he just ran the same sets all year with much success you get complacent

  15. I mean, you had two weeks to add a couple new things. But this always happens to Belichick opponents. They overthink themselves into paralysis. Instead of doing something they play too many mind games and end up doing nothing.

  16. “Saints would have won. ”

    Hilarious. You realize the Pats beat the Saints the last 3 or 4 times they played them, including quite handily in 2017 in New Orleans don’t you?

    I agree the Saints would have put up more points, but so would the Pats against the lousy D you have.

    So not, you don’t just get to declare the Saints would have won. Far more likely the Pats would have, but of course that’s not a certainly either. Just more likely.

    McVay is a young coach who will learn from this and become better for it.

  17. Play calling doesn’t win football games, players winning their match ups does. That is why they pay good players far more than a coach.

  18. The book on how to beat the Rams was written by Mike Zimmer. The trick is to disguise the defense until after the coach to QB communication is turned off. Goff needs his hand held by McVay. Once Goff is left on his own, he is trash. McVay does all the pre snap reads and relays it to his QB. The Pats would show one look, McKay would relay his call, the communication would cut off and then the Pats would switch their look. Goff was exposed as the ultimate system QB.

  22. Every year it’s ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda’ for the ‘aints.

    SaintsGotRobbed says:
    Saints would have won. The Rams were illegitimate.

  24. Im not sure the saints would’ve won, but it would’ve been a way more competitive game

    SaintsGotRobbed says:
    February 15, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    Saints would have won. The Rams were illegitimate

  25. Running your signature game plan against the best game plan specific staff in the history of the NFL??

    Holy crap that is amature hour.

    Man, I am mad at that shady referee in the NFC championship game that robbed NFL Nation of a better super bowl matchup.

  26. SaintsGotRobbed says:
    February 15, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    Saints would have won. The Rams were illegitimate.
    ——————————————————

    You mean like the last 2 times you played NE and won? Oh wait…..

  27. SaintsGotRobbed says:
    February 15, 2019 at 1:01 pm
    Saints would have won. The Rams were illegitimate.

    ——————–

    Saints would have been a totally different challenge for sure, but they weren’t winning based on the way they had played thus far in the playoffs.

  31. Monday morning quarterback.

    A lot of SB coaches (Parcells) have said you stay true to what got you there. In fact, Patriots is only team that I have ever seen morph week-to-week and completely change their identity without missing a beat.

    McVay did change some route combinations to counter the Patriots staying back on play-action. Still didn’t work as the Patriot LBs sniffed it out and undercut the routes or played it rough at the line to disrupt the timing.

  32. I was personally expecting a fake punt on at least one play or so throughout the 3rd and 4th quarters. McVay just couldn’t do it. They didn’t want to try any trick plays with their receivers either. Then again, the Patriots actually had a pass rush in this post-season. Goff was pressured all game long.

  33. Another team falling victim to their own hubris. This is almost the same exact thing that happened to the Broncos in Superbowl 48. The Broncos offense had a ‘record setting’ season and rolled into the Superbowl fully expecting what they did all year to keep working. The Seahawks punched the Broncos in the face, they knew exactly what they were going to do in almost all situations. The Broncos mired in their own egos, kept trying to do the same thing the whole game and didn’t make any adjustments. The result? A humiliating 8-43 defeat.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!