Lions release Glover Quin

Glover Quin said at the end of the 2018 season that he would spend time this offseason thinking about whether he’ll play in 2019 and that he wasn’t sure whether he’d play for someone other than the Lions.

As it turns out, Quin will have to answer both of those questions. The Lions announced on Friday that they have released the veteran safety. Quin said farewell to Detroit in an Instagram post shortly before the announcement and the team released a statement thanking him for his “countless contributions” since joining the squad in 2013.

Quin’s future with the team was in some doubt because rookie Tracy Walker began to take some of his playing time over the course of the regular season. The move saves $6.25 million in cap space for 2019.

The Lions also announced that they have released wide receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.