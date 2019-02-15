NFL to allow previously banned players to attend Combine

AP

In the NFL, Fridays are for settling.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league has sent a memo to all 32 teams saying that three players who were previously banned from attending the NFL Scouting Combine to show up after all.

Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson, Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams will be permitted to travel to Indianapolis to undergo their medical evaluations. Apparently they won’t be allowed to participate in any other events beyond the medicals — which is another half-step for the league.

The three were previously banned for their involvement violent crimes, but keeping them away also keeps teams from getting to the bottom of their individual situations in individual interviews.

The league has gone back and forth on this issue in recent years, and teams are reasonably upset that they can’t evaluate certain prospects because the NFL fears a PR hit. But the point of having the Combine is to allow teams to evaluate a large group of people efficiently, and now they can again.