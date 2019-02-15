NFLPA pleased with settlement, hopes for a job for Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid resolved their collusion grievances against the NFL on Friday. The National Football League Players Association, which had helped fight the players’ case, released a statement applauding the settlement.

The NFLPA also added it hopes Kaepernick gets “his opportunity” to return to the NFL.

Kaepernick has not played since 2016. Reid, who had to wait until the season started last year to find a job, signed an extension with the Panthers earlier this week.

“Today, we were informed by the NFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases,” the NFLPA wrote. “We are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel. We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well.”