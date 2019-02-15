NFLPA pleased with settlement, hopes for a job for Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Charean Williams on February 15, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid resolved their collusion grievances against the NFL on Friday. The National Football League Players Association, which had helped fight the players’ case, released a statement applauding the settlement.

The NFLPA also added it hopes Kaepernick gets “his opportunity” to return to the NFL.

Kaepernick has not played since 2016. Reid, who had to wait until the season started last year to find a job, signed an extension with the Panthers earlier this week.

“Today, we were informed by the NFL of the settlement of the Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid collusion cases,” the NFLPA wrote. “We are not privy to the details of the settlement, but support the decision by the players and their counsel. We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers throughout their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them. We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well.”

22 responses to “NFLPA pleased with settlement, hopes for a job for Colin Kaepernick

  1. So, now a team has to sign Kaepernick? That is extortion!

    And how the heck was Reid’s claim not dismissed since he in fact signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers, thus nullifying his complaint?

  4. NFLPA makes me puke. Kaepernick just isn’t good enough anymore and no front office is going to take the PR chance. He decided to take his stance …

  6. But I thought his lawyer, Mark Geragos, had someone was ready to “dime out the NFL”. What ever happened to that?

  7. Given the duration of the investigation, I truly doubt he was being blackballed. I bet the owners gave them a lowball offer to put an end to it all. But hey, if he really was being blackballed, then the owners are dumb and deserve to lose their money. No one would’ve signed him anyway

  9. Clearly, the NFL owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league for protesting systemic racism in America.

    I hope you got every last penny you deserved from the owners, Colin.

    Btw, I’m a white guy.

  13. You have to be impressed by how the facts have been completely abandoned by the NFLPA and the media in general, both with respect to Kaepernick’s atrocious play for years, and how he opted out of an existing contract. I’m sure a century from now he’ll be a quasi-mythical hero who had to play football in the woods because he was too amazingly awesome at it for mere mortals.

  14. Well, Geno Smith, (not to single out Geno, just the first name that came to mind), as distasteful as it may be, I think you just found a way to prolong your NFL career by at least a decade.

    Start protesting. After this cowardly settlement, no NFL team will dare cut you!

  15. So I’m guessing there is a non disclosure agreement as well, so we will never know what happened on either behalf. His attorney Mark Geragos is very candid, his excitement or dissatisfaction with the results will clue us in on how much Kaepernick might have gotten paid.

  16. Clearly, the NFL owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league for protesting systemic racism in America
    ——
    You should’ve ended the last sentence with “while at work”. No player has the right to protest anything while on someone else’s dime. Any other time, go for it!

  18. Whether you like the guy or not, with much crappier QBs signed by teams the last 2 years, it’s clear NFL teams all shied away from Kaepernick cause of the anthem protest — and if they all acted in concert it technically was collusion. The NFL is rich, and why not pay the guy off (rather than their attorneys) to make this go away. That’s done every single day 100s of times in courthouses across the USA.

  19. While this is a bad look for the league… there is a reason they settled it, and its very likely, because the things learned while gathering information by not settling this, would have made them look much worse.

  20. I seriously doubt the NFL paid them one dime. Kaepernick and Reid made a deal to drop the case if the league agreed to keep the fact they paid nothing a secret from the public.

  22. Kudos to you Merde (great name btw)- at long last a melanin challenged person stands up for what is right- way to use your brain instead of regurgitating nonsense {hi5}

