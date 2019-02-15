Packers hire Kevin Koger, Jason Vrable

Getty Images

The Packers named Kevin Koger offensive quality control coach and Jason Vrable offensive assistant, the team announced Friday.

Koger joins the Packers after six seasons at the collegiate level. He coached receivers at Eastern Kentucky the past three seasons, adding special teams coordinator to his duties in 2018.

A former co-captain and All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as a senior at the University of Michigan in 2011, Koger was a quality control coach at the University of Tennessee in 2015. He worked with the offensive line and receivers.

Vrable enters his seventh season as an assistant coach in the NFL. He served as an offensive assistant for the Jets the past two seasons.

He also has worked for the Bills, spending three seasons as an offensive quality control coach from 2013-15 and then as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016. He was interim running backs coach late in the 2016 season when the team promoted Anthony Lynn to offensive coordinator.