Patrick Peterson again will travel with opponents’ top WR

Getty Images

Steve Wilks’ defense took Patrick Peterson out of his comfort zone last season. Used to traveling with the opponents’ best receiver, the cornerback saw more zone coverage.

Quarterbacks still avoided Peterson, who had five passes defensed and two interceptions, but got better matchups with Peterson not shadowing the feature receiver.

New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will put Peterson back doing what he does best.

“Pat doesn’t get much work,” Joseph said on CardsTV on the team’s website. “He gets bored doing that stuff. But I’m going to allow Pat to match with the best guy each week to keep his dauber up.”

Joseph said allowing Peterson to shadow the other team’s No. 1 receiver “takes the guessing game out of it.”

“After the game, we can say he had 15 targets, he caught three balls. Pat P., job well done,” Joseph said.