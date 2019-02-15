Report: Antonio Brown has no plans to meet with Art Rooney II

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown sent a farewell message to Pittsburgh this week and he has asked for a trade, but he remains a member of the Steelers and the team’s owner reportedly wants to have a meeting with the wideout to discuss next steps.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Art Rooney II is in Florida and hoped to meet with Brown to “clear the air” while in the receiver’s home state. Brown has no intention of taking that meeting, however, as he’s made his preference clear to the team already.

Rapoport adds that talks on Brown’s future should “ramp up” during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in a couple of weeks.

Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, so the team may be trying to make a move before that point. No deal can become official until March 13, but, as we saw with Joe Flacco and the Broncos this week, that doesn’t stop reports of an agreement from surfacing.