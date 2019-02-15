Report: Antonio Brown will meet with Art Rooney after all

Getty Images

Steelers owner Art Rooney II went to Florida to meet with Antonio Brown, who didn’t want any part of it.

Until he did.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Steelers-for-now wide receiver has decided to meet with the guy who has signed his checks for years, reversing his earlier posture.

Every suggestion thus far has been that there’s no way to repair the relationship between Brown and the team, and a meeting with the boss may not change that.

But it could set the stage for a more amicable departure, potentially allowing the Steelers to recoup some semblance of value for one of the best wide receivers in the game.