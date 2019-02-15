Saints hire another special teams coach

Getty Images

The Saints have thrown a lot of resources at their special teams issues in recent years, and they added more help Friday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints are hiring Penn State assistant Phil Galiano as their assistant special teams coach.

He joins new special teams coach Darren Rizzi, who was in some degree of demand after interviewing for the Dolphins head coaching job, not getting it, and then not wanting to hang around.

Galiano has worked in the NFL previously, spending two years with the Buccaneers. He has also coached at Rutgers and Miami.

The Saints hired veteran Mike Westhoff in the middle of the 2017 season to help the two coaches they already had on staff (Bradford Banta and Kevin O’Dea), and they let all three go after their loss in the NFC Championship Game.