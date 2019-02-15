Super Bowl fans bought seven times more beer than hot dogs

Getty Images

Maybe if the Patriots and Rams had scored a few more points, they could have prevented a few more hangovers.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, stadium officials in Atlanta said fans at Super Bowl LIII purchased 117,400 beers during the game, along with 16,300 hot dogs.

Considering the announced attendance of 70,081, that’s 1.7 beers per fan, and 0.23 hot dogs per fan. Ignoring the people who might have shared a hot dog (because, frankly, that’s weird), that’s a load of beer. You have to figure some significant portion of the crowd was under 21 years old, so there was plenty of officially licensed product being consumed during a 13-3 game which didn’t feature many bathroom breaks for kickoffs.

Most of those purchases were made with credit cards, as Mercedes-Benz Stadium said electronic purchases made up 76,446 of the 110,184 different food-and-beverage transactions.