Antonio Brown explains his disconnect with Ben Roethlisberger

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2019, 1:49 PM EST
Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has removed from his list of Twitter “likes” one of the two tweets referring to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s history of off-field issues. Brown has replaced that with a tweet that addresses the basis for the apparent hostility between the two men.

“No conflict just a matter of respect!” Brown said in response to a fan who asked Brown to explain the basis for his conflict with the quarterback. “Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game.”

The tweet from Brown starts off in a seemingly positive way, but it quickly turns. Brown perceives a lack of respect in Roethlisberger’s willingness to publicly call out teammates, given that they can’t do the same. And Brown clearly views that hypocrisy as “dirty.”

This development underscores the folly of any football player seeing fit to talk openly about the actual or perceived shortcomings of a teammate. While much of what has transpired in Pittsburgh is the fault of Brown himself, Roethlisberger’s approach to coworkers has given Brown something that he views as a legitimate basis for wanting a new workplace.

The tweet from Brown is the first of what apparently will be 10 answers from the player aimed at disseminating “real truth and real facts.” He’s answering them slowly for now, probably because it’s taking too long to sift through the many sarcastic and mean-spirited responses he surely has received.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Antonio Brown explains his disconnect with Ben Roethlisberger

  2. The head coach allows this nonsense to go on. Ben, shut up and do your job. Antonio, shut up and do your job. Mike Tomlin, you’re the coach. not their buddies. Start acting like a coach…

  5. Its probably already to late but Antonio just shut up you are just digging a deeper and deeper hole for you to try and get out of.

    Not a Steelers fan by any means but that franchise has way too much negativity going on right now. I think its about time it was put to bed.

  6. If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?

    No matter what Brown has very thin skin and is an immature child trapped in a man’s body

  10. AB is making himself awfully easy to hate. The Steelers have turned into an internal dumpster fire and no change in sight

  12. Waaaaaahhhhh! Ben is being mean to me! Cmon, AB! Be a baller and forget this nonsense. Your Pittsburgh bridges seem to be burnt but there are at least 10 teams trying to figure the risk/ reward of having you on their roster. Coaches and GMs want to see a man who can be part of a team not a darn Mr Me who is all about personal accolades.

  13. it is Bens team. If you dont like it, be gone. Simple as that. Play by Bens rules, and you will be fine, if you want to challenge his authority or ownership…then Boy you just messed up.
    Even Tomlin knows to stay out of Bens way, and knows that Ben owns him

  14. He’s not wrong on this. When has anything positive come from a player singling out a teammate in a radio interview the way Ben did? You address that in person and keep it private. Publicly saying you threw a pick only because the receiver screwed up helps nothing.

  15. superfanentertainment comment was hilarious! Brown will eventually learn like every one else has that no matter how good you are at your job…it’s JUST A JOB. The business will continue without you. Everyone has thought ‘when I leaver here there’ll never make it.’ Low and behold years later the business is still operating years later and it’s then your mind opens up to the idea that you are nothing but a cog in the machine. In the end, it’s do your job, collect your paycheck and go live your best life. Live to live you best life…your job will never ‘care’ about you when your gone. Antonio still thinks that he makes the Steelers, not that the Steelers make him. Lastly, while he may not like Ben, if he’s sent to AZ Rosen doesn’t have 1.5 seconds to throw the ball and he’ll end up with under 800 yards and 70 catches….and then you’ll be begging to return to Pitt.

  17. harrisonhits2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?
    ————————-
    AB is referring to Ben’s radio platform where, in making excuses, Ben very publicly calls others out when results aren’t achieved. A true leader would keep it on the field/locker and not trash a teammate on-air or other media. But ultimately, it Trip’s fault as he publicly blames others too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!