Antonio Brown explains his disconnect with Ben Roethlisberger

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2019, 1:49 PM EST
Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has removed from his list of Twitter “likes” one of the two tweets referring to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s history of off-field issues. Brown has replaced that with a tweet that addresses the basis for the apparent hostility between the two men.

“No conflict just a matter of respect!” Brown said in response to a fan who asked Brown to explain the basis for his conflict with the quarterback. “Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game.”

The tweet from Brown starts off in a seemingly positive way, but it quickly turns. Brown perceives a lack of respect in Roethlisberger’s willingness to publicly call out teammates, given that they can’t do the same. And Brown clearly views that hypocrisy as “dirty.”

This development underscores the folly of any football player seeing fit to talk openly about the actual or perceived shortcomings of a teammate. While much of what has transpired in Pittsburgh is the fault of Brown himself, Roethlisberger’s approach to coworkers has given Brown something that he views as a legitimate basis for wanting a new workplace.

The tweet from Brown is the first of what apparently will be 10 answers from the player aimed at disseminating “real truth and real facts.” He’s answering them slowly for now, probably because it’s taking too long to sift through the many sarcastic and mean-spirited responses he surely has received.

Permalink 77 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

77 responses to “Antonio Brown explains his disconnect with Ben Roethlisberger

  2. The head coach allows this nonsense to go on. Ben, shut up and do your job. Antonio, shut up and do your job. Mike Tomlin, you’re the coach. not their buddies. Start acting like a coach…

  5. Its probably already to late but Antonio just shut up you are just digging a deeper and deeper hole for you to try and get out of.

    Not a Steelers fan by any means but that franchise has way too much negativity going on right now. I think its about time it was put to bed.

  6. If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?

    No matter what Brown has very thin skin and is an immature child trapped in a man’s body

  10. AB is making himself awfully easy to hate. The Steelers have turned into an internal dumpster fire and no change in sight

  12. Waaaaaahhhhh! Ben is being mean to me! Cmon, AB! Be a baller and forget this nonsense. Your Pittsburgh bridges seem to be burnt but there are at least 10 teams trying to figure the risk/ reward of having you on their roster. Coaches and GMs want to see a man who can be part of a team not a darn Mr Me who is all about personal accolades.

  13. it is Bens team. If you dont like it, be gone. Simple as that. Play by Bens rules, and you will be fine, if you want to challenge his authority or ownership…then Boy you just messed up.
    Even Tomlin knows to stay out of Bens way, and knows that Ben owns him

  14. He’s not wrong on this. When has anything positive come from a player singling out a teammate in a radio interview the way Ben did? You address that in person and keep it private. Publicly saying you threw a pick only because the receiver screwed up helps nothing.

  15. superfanentertainment comment was hilarious! Brown will eventually learn like every one else has that no matter how good you are at your job…it’s JUST A JOB. The business will continue without you. Everyone has thought ‘when I leaver here there’ll never make it.’ Low and behold years later the business is still operating years later and it’s then your mind opens up to the idea that you are nothing but a cog in the machine. In the end, it’s do your job, collect your paycheck and go live your best life. Live to live you best life…your job will never ‘care’ about you when your gone. Antonio still thinks that he makes the Steelers, not that the Steelers make him. Lastly, while he may not like Ben, if he’s sent to AZ Rosen doesn’t have 1.5 seconds to throw the ball and he’ll end up with under 800 yards and 70 catches….and then you’ll be begging to return to Pitt.

  17. harrisonhits2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?
    ————————-
    AB is referring to Ben’s radio platform where, in making excuses, Ben very publicly calls others out when results aren’t achieved. A true leader would keep it on the field/locker and not trash a teammate on-air or other media. But ultimately, it Trip’s fault as he publicly blames others too.

  18. And there are coaches that want this guy in the locker room?

    Big Ben has always been able to extend plays and hit big gainers. He doesn’t go down easily. I don’t think there is many teams where AB will enjoy the same level of success. And that’s not going to be pretty.

  20. Good leaders learn how to motivate. If your calling out players in public alienates your best player, then change your approach. With bell, let the guy go, you don’t want to pay him–why are you still plotting?

  21. harrisonhits2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?

    No matter what Brown has very thin skin and is an immature child trapped in a man’s body

    I agree with your second point. But there’s a difference between a leader holding his teammates accountable in the locker room or on the field, and throwing them under the bus in public. Roethlisberger does the latter quite often.

  24. It was the same deal with his mentor, Terrell Owens. First it the 49ers’ QB, then it was the Eagles, etc., etc., etc. It was never Terrell, and now it’s not Antonio. Funny thing is all those “bad” people never any issues with anyone else. Poor me. The problem these characters run into is it’s a team game, and when someone puts themselves above the team, it’s up to the leaders and guys with clout to let them know to either shape up or ship out. Brown and Owens were not able to shape up, so they were shipped out.

  25. He’s just angry that he stole his apple juice and caught him picking his nose. They just need a timeout.

  27. Hi from Detroit where we’ve wanted our QB to call out his team for years. We’d love for Stafford to say “I’m back there getting pressured 80% of the time and my WRs keep getting hurt, trades, or retire. And by the way I’ve lacked a run game and a defense for most of my career but I get the heat. I need some help, stat.”

    At least Ben knows his worth to the team in that sense. Players need thicker skin. This is a competitive game and QBs get the pressure to succeed. They deserve some leeway.

  28. Love this guys talent. However, 5 cent head. He’s been thrown to more than any receiver in the last five years, and whines. Unreal.
    He’s in for a rude awakening if he gets his wish and moves on.
    What’s his stats gonna look like if he goes to a team with a crap qb???
    He’s gonna cry more.
    He keeps this up , he’s never gonna get out of his hole he’s dug.
    Plus, add more crying for a new contract apparently.
    To end, Ben deserves the right to command and direct where receivers should be and go, even though he had a mishap at beginning of his career. Pretty low on A B to bring that up.
    Imagine A B having a regular job , and getting asked to work overtime!
    LOOKOUT, he’d freak lol

  29. arzcardinals says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:15 pm
    superfanentertainment comment was hilarious! Brown will eventually learn like every one else has that no matter how good you are at your job…it’s JUST A JOB. The business will continue without you. Everyone has thought ‘when I leaver here there’ll never make it.’ Low and behold years later the business is still operating years later and it’s then your mind opens up to the idea that you are nothing but a cog in the machine. In the end, it’s do your job, collect your paycheck and go live your best life. Live to live you best life…your job will never ‘care’ about you when your gone. Antonio still thinks that he makes the Steelers, not that the Steelers make him. Lastly, while he may not like Ben, if he’s sent to AZ Rosen doesn’t have 1.5 seconds to throw the ball and he’ll end up with under 800 yards and 70 catches….and then you’ll be begging to return to Pitt

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The fact that they are are replaceable is something that players like Antonio and Bell seem to know better then the fans. They are trying to maximize their pay and careers while they are still at the top of their game. They know and have seen other players cut and having to play for minimum contracts at the first sign that they were slipping.

  30. Antonia Brown has a remarkable physical intelligence. He runs fast, has amazing body control and hand eye coordination. He is so gifted and his gifts have borne so much plentiful fruit in his life. But once he starts talking, he demonstrates the remarkable poverty he grew up in and still lives in. The poverty of spirit, rhe narcissiam, rhe anger, rhe posturing masculinity and low self esteem. Who gives a rat’s ass about Ben Roethlisberger and how he treats other people. He puts the ball in Antonio Brown’s hands, sonrhat he can do what he does. He should feel like one of the incredible gifts of his life is having Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. Ben is a Buffoon of man. Big, dumb, and simple. But he is hard to tackle and can really throw the ball. These two imbeciles should keep quiet and exercise rhe gifts they were given. Because when they speak it make adult decisions they both show how stupid they are, and how insecure. Antonio, run, cut and catch. Ben throw the ball. You’re both morons off rhe football field. Try not to let anyone know.

  31. As a Steelers fan it pains me to say it but it must be said. There is a reason why Tom has 6 rings, and Ben has 2. For his 2 ring, Ben had top five defenses and good to great players around him. the past 3 years, he has had a top 3 Wr and Rb, while Brady had neither. Winning in the NFL is more than just skill, it is also based on preparedness, and leadership.

    Ben is not a leader but the position calls for him to be one. Of course no matter how much Brown dislikes Ben’s behavior doesn’t mean he needs to act like a child also.

    I know, everyone wants to put this on Tomlin, but here is a little known fact. When a player makes more than the Coach, these aren’t player the coach can manage like other players. So when dealing with these players, ownership needs be involved. I blame the Rooneys for allowing this.

  32. superfanentertainment says:
    February 16, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    Lol…this is like watching middle school girls fight.
    ———————————————————-
    Well, yes, but in this case I’m not rooting for either of them to pull the other one’s blouse off.

  39. It is like watching middle-school girls fight. But the only one talking is Brown. All the girls are in his head. It has nothing to do with the rest of the team.

  41. For as long as the leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB) have been a thing, it’s always been considered taboo to call out your own teammates publicly. If you have something to say, do it behind closed doors. Not sure why Ben thinks he’s the first player ever that has accomplished so much that it’s somehow cool now to bash his mates on radio or in interviews. Dude piggy backed LeBeau to 2 rings and hasn’t done diddly since LeBeau left. Brady doesn’t bash his teammates publicly, yet Ben has somehow earned that?

  42. harrisonhits2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?
    No matter what Brown has very thin skin and is an immature child trapped in a man’s body
    __________________________________

    I cannot remember Tom Brady calling out a teammate. I do consider him to be a leader of men.

  44. If he thinks Ben calls out his receivers too much, he should hope he doesn’t get traded to the Packers. Antonio is the best receiver in the game. Just watch the film. Hopefully he and Ben can iron out their differences. No way I would trade him. Work it out!

  45. The Patriots always say coaches coach and players play. More organizations should follow suit. This is as much a criticism of Big Ben as an indictment of Tomlin’s inability to make the hierarchy clear and instill discipline in his players. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you start pointing fingers you will never reach the ultimate goal.

    There was a great clip of Devin McCourty’s pre-Super Bowl speech and he basically said, “play together, pick each other up, cover for each other’s mistakes. Together we are stronger than any of us could be alone.” That’s how you win championships folks. Football is the ultimate team sport. It sounds like the Steelers players forgot that in their individual pursuits of stardom.

  48. Ben deserves to have an owner mentality. He’s the only reason AB ever out uo those numbers, and the reason the Steelers have 6 Super Bowls instead of 4.

  49. I would really like to see Gruden/Raiders pick Kyler Murray and trade for AB.

    It would fun to watch that Drama play out…………..

  50. He’s not wrong on this. When has anything positive come from a player singling out a teammate in a radio interview the way Ben did? You address that in person and keep it private. Publicly saying you threw a pick only because the receiver screwed up helps nothing.

    The point you thimbles headed trolls miss is you don’t know what was said face to face and until you you do silence is all that should be coming from your direction. Ben is entitled to speak out if he has spoken to the player face to face.

  52. If Brown wasn’t such an overgrown spoiled 8 year old you could almost see his point here; Big Ben is, in all likelihood a huge jerk(there are a few other words that would be more appropriate, but gotta keep it clean!). He did, after all throw Brown under the bus on his radio interview, which seemed to ignite an already combustible situation.

    Mike Tomlin’s job(besides devising game plans and managing the actual game) is managing Players and Coaches. That involves dispute resolution, something he is clearly awful at. I’m pretty sure the entire locker room could see this coming from a mile away and still, he not only failed to prevent it from happening, but likely made it worse. I’m not a Steelers fan, so this dysfunction is entertainment to me; if I was I’d be calling for Tomlin to get fired. He misses or fails to make the playoffs despite having one of the most talented rosters in the entire league. His in-game management is somewhere between flawed and non existent & now his star players are at each other’s throats because he doesn’t know how to manage people.

  53. Guess what Antonio, as quarterback of the team and it’s leader, it is HIS JOB to call you out. To NOT do so is what he has been doing, apparently for years.

    My guess……is this problem follows you to your next stop.

  56. harrisonhits2 says:February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    “If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?”

    ======================

    But you don’t call out a teammate in public or throw them under the bus. You do that in private and that’s leadership.

    Not trying to defend Antonio Brown either as he’s just as immature but Big Ben has been calling out teammates for far too often and too long. Tomlin should have put a stop to all this nonsense in the first place but he did not do that. It’s a mess.

  64. Seems like every WR that comes through there ends up a superstar, Hines Ward, Antwaan Randal-El, Santonio Holmes, Emanuel Sanders, Mike Wallace, Ju Ju Smith Schuster, Antonio Bryant….one constant is Big Ben, just sayin

  65. Listen “T-Bone,” you can’t demand respect any more than you can give yourself a nickname.

  66. Look, you may not like BR. Many don’t for various reasons. But I do have to give him credit for not, at least so far, getting into a mudslinging contest with Brown. He shouldn’t call guys out on the radio, but I have heard him many times say he himself had to play better and not make mistakes. Even when this whole thing started, he down played it. So if his intent were to “make AB look bad”, why would he have not blown it up? Brown is the one that continues to make himself look like a fool, and he is lying through his teeth about the money deal (IMO).

  67. redclaw1314 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 3:41 pm
    harrisonhits2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?
    No matter what Brown has very thin skin and is an immature child trapped in a man’s body
    __________________________________

    I cannot remember Tom Brady calling out a teammate. I do consider him to be a leader of men
    ________________________

    This is not a knock in Brady, and I don’t watch every Pats’ game, but I have seen him chew guys out on the sidelines plenty of times. All the TV audience sees this, I don’t have to hear what is said to know he’s not happy with their performance. Also, IMO, he is well within his rights to do it, because he will also, just as BR does, own up to when he doesn’t play well. So, I agree with HH2.

  69. Hey Elway – bring this man to Mile High to catch bombs from Flacco since he clearly wants out of Pittsburgh.

  70. Over 30, giant ego and not a team player – does this sound like a wise investment for any team to sign?

  72. steelpenguin6687 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 5:39 pm
    redclaw1314 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 3:41 pm
    harrisonhits2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    If a QB doesn’t call out other players at times he’s not considered a good leader. So is this “ownership mentality” or leadership mentality?
    No matter what Brown has very thin skin and is an immature child trapped in a man’s body
    __________________________________

    I cannot remember Tom Brady calling out a teammate. I do consider him to be a leader of men
    ________________________

    This is not a knock in Brady, and I don’t watch every Pats’ game, but I have seen him chew guys out on the sidelines plenty of times. All the TV audience sees this, I don’t have to hear what is said to know he’s not happy with their performance. Also, IMO, he is well within his rights to do it, because he will also, just as BR does, own up to when he doesn’t play well. So, I agree with HH2.

    0 0 Rate This
    ——————————
    Not quite the same thing. The side line is part of their work place. Doing it in front of a microphone isn’t part of their workplace.

    All you say in front of the mike is “It was in the heat of the moment and we are all competitors trying to win”.

    That’s the 1st thing they teach you at the Bill Belichick School of Communication. Never give “them” (fans + media) ammunition. A response results in a question that results in another response.

    Notice that this post title is “AB EXPLAINS his disconnect”.
    Any Steelers response to any of this should be “On to Cincinnati”, not as a trade location but a line in the sand that the yapping is only going to come from AB. While they can’t stop Ben from countering AB, they can explain to him what opening his mouth does.

  73. Tom Brady has more leadership and intelligence in his left pinky nail than Ben has in his entire fat body. That is a big reason why the Pats have owned the Steelers since these two have been playing. The Patriots’ coaching advantage is an even larger reason. Ben has beaten Tom 3 times (Tom has won 8). Ben’s wins came every 7 years-‘04, ‘11and’18.
    New England ended up going to the Super Bowl each of those years.

  76. Sanders, Mike Wallace, and others have said this is true. Brown has his issues, but Roethlisberger is the number one reason that franchise hasn’t won anything in years, and people blaming the coach are clueless. Even Tom Brady having seeming issues with Belichick last year had ownership’s backing if worse came to worse. So that dog don’t hunt. Tomlin has to reside over this whole mess and take the bullets for it, and they all make way more than he does. Like I said about Cohwer. Who leaves a franchise QB in their third year after searching for one the first 10 years of their career and coming back year after year with scrubs like Kordell Stewart and Tommy Maddox? Roethlisberger is apparently that bad of a personality as good of a player as he is. Wrap your head around that.

  77. realfootballfan says:
    February 16, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Like I said about Cohwer. Who leaves a franchise QB in their third year after searching for one the first 10 years of their career and coming back year after year with scrubs like Kordell Stewart and Tommy Maddox?
    ————————————————————————————–
    Didn’t Cowher resign from the Steelers because his then wife was seriously ill? I think it had nothing to do with BR or any other football issue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!