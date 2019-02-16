Antonio Brown faults Mike Tomlin for telling Steelers he quit

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to mix it up with fans on Twitter, and he suggested in one tweet that he holds coach Mike Tomlin accountable for the perception that Brown quit on the team before their final game of the season.

Responding to a fan who accused him of showing by sitting out the final game of the season that he doesn’t really love football, Brown wrote that Tomlin telling the Steelers he quit on them made him out to be the bad guy.

“After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it,” Brown wrote.

Not exactly the clearest form of communication, but the general impression from Brown’s tweet is that he thinks Tomlin made him the fall guy. Brown doesn’t seem to be trying to endear himself to his coach, perhaps because he’s committed to playing for someone else this year.