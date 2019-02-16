Antonio Brown suggests that he doesn’t want a new deal, if traded

Getty Images

One of the potential complications of an Antonio Brown trade comes from the belief that Brown will want a new contract as part of his arrival at a new team. That may not be the case.

“Not for the money its for the love of the sport!” Brown said on Twitter in response to a question regarding those who think he wants a new team simply to get a new deal. “The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family!”

Of course, he’s playing for his own team only if he’s earning maximum revenue. Which would point to seeking a new deal.

If Brown doesn’t want a new contract, his current agreement would be attractive to a new team, at less than $39 million over three years with no guaranteed money.

Of course, Brown has every right two say it’s not about money. Until it eventually is about money.