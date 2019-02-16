Bengals RB Mark Walton arrested on battery charge

Getty Images

Bengals running back Mark Walton will have some legal trouble to sort out this offseason.

According to multiple reports, Walton was arrested in Miami. Reports differ on whether he was arrested late Friday night or early Saturday morning, but agree that he faces a charge of battery.

Walton was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Miami last season and served as a backup to Joe Mixon in Cincinnati. He appeared in 14 games, ran 14 times for 34 yards and caught five passes for 41 yards during his rookie season.

Walton will face possible league discipline in addition to whatever happens as his case makes its way through the courts in Florida.