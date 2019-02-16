Demaryius Thomas escapes car crash with minor injuries

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas suffered only minor injuries after losing control of his car early this morning.

Thomas, who was cut by the Texans this week, lost control of his car while driving in Denver, where he had played his entire career until the Broncos traded him to the Texans last season.

Denver police say it was a single-vehicle rollover crash and that Thomas, a male passenger and a female passenger were all taken to the hospital. Police say Thomas and the male passenger had minor injuries while the female injuries had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but a police spokesman told the Denver Post that there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Thomas is recovering from an Achilles injury but is expected to be able to play in 2019.