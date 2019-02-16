Eagles’ Sidney Jones says staying healthy is No. 1 focus

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones has had one of the more disappointing careers of recent NFL draft picks. Coming out of Washington, he was viewed as a possible Top 10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft — until he ruptured his Achilles tendon at his Pro Day. The Eagles ended up selecting him with the 43rd overall pick, but he played in just one game as a rookie and nine in his second season because of a hamstring injury.

Heading into his third season, Jones is doing everything in his power to get healthy and stay healthy.

“It’s my No. 1 focus this offseason — getting right,” Jones told Philly.com. “Show everybody what I can do. Facing adversity . . . it’s about moving forward. That’s the task at hand.”

Jones does not want to be known as just, “that guy whose career was derailed by injuries.”

“It’s not going to define me. It’s not going to be who I am. It’s not going to stop me,” Jones said. “So moving forward, taking everything that happened and just keeping it on the back burner, knowing what I’ve been through, knowing how rough it was and … having that fire and that passion to come back and be the best version of me.”

At only 22 years old, Jones still has plenty of time to turn his career around. The Eagles would love to see him do what he hasn’t done so far as a pro: Get healthy and stay healthy.